Fire safety advice for businesses in Northumberland

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is encouraging businesses to think about their own fire risks as part of a national Business Safety Week from September 5-11.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:38 pm

Organised by the National Fire Chiefs’ Council, the aim of the week is to help small to medium sized businesses to work with fire and rescue services to make sure they are complying with fire safety law and reduce their risk of fire.

Businesses can contact Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service for free, unbiased advice about fire safety including how to keep safe from fire, complying with legislation and completing a fire risk assessment.

NFRS Group Manager Richard Leighton said: “We welcome the opportunity to continue working with local businesses, supporting them to reduce the risk from fire at their premises through effective fire safety management by providing free practical advice and guidance."

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

If your business would like advice about fire safety, please contact NFRS on 01670 621140 or email [email protected]