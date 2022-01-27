Financial planning firm supports Alnwick projects

Perspective chief executive, Ian Wilkinson.

Perspective donated reconditioned high spec laptops and desktops to charities and community organisations aimed at youth, mental health, disability and wellness.

One of those to benefit was Mind and Sole, which encourages people living with mental health issues to get outside and take part in gentle exercise including walking and wild swimming.

Last year, founder Chrissy Smith leased premises in the centre of Alnwick to give space to set up a digital skill training facility, run social activities and provide one-on-one support.

She said: “Covid has increased the demand for what we do in our local community. This very generous and timely donation from Perspective will help us expand the range of services we offer including building people’s digital skills..”

Another recipient is support group, The Compassionate Friends, which is now able to provide face-to-face services in Alnwick.

It was set up by Maggie Pinsent who lost her son, Dylan, 33, from accidental drowning in Oxford five years ago.

She and her husband arrived in north Northumberland in 2019 just prior to Covid and, while Zoom meetings organised through The Compassionate Friends, a charity for bereaved parents run by bereaved parents, have provided an invaluable mechanism for keeping in touch with others, it became clear that a face-to-face group was also necessary for the northern area of the county. The closest group to Maggie, and where she gets her support, is in Hexham a round trip of almost 70 miles.

The new support group will be based at Mind and Sole’s premises in Alnwick, with sessions running monthly from February 2022.

Maggie said: “Meeting other bereaved parents, being able to talk with others who truly understand, is an essential part of our bereavement journey. I am so grateful to Perspective for this practical and generous help.”

Perspective is also supporting Pathways4All in its work providing play and leisure services for disabled children and young people around the region.

Ian Wilkinson, chief executive of Perspective said: “Supporting these amazing initiatives is fundamental to our success, as well as being the right thing to do for the communities and the environment. It’s great that none of our IT kit has gone to landfill because of this initiative.”

