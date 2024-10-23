Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mountain rescue team is investing in financial markets to help it continue its life-saving emergency service.

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNMPRT) hopes the investment in IFSL CAF ESG funds will support its financial resilience.

With around 100 call-outs per year across a 5,000 square-kilometre swathe of the county, it is essential that the team also has the right financial planning in place to ensure they have the right funds to continue their vital work.

Iain Nixon, NNPMRT’s team leader, said: “Our mountain rescue team covers the largest operational area in England and Wales and as such, we use a huge amount of volunteer time and equipment.

Iain Nixon, team leader of NNPMRT.

"Having financial security is paramount in ensuring that we can support the public and colleagues in other emergency services. Working the CAF gives us that security”.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds enable charitable organisations to deliver sustainable, long-term returns by investing in companies that strive to make the world a better place, and promote their values.

Steve Montgomery, NNPMRT’s treasurer, said: "We selected the CAF IFSL ESG Cautious Fund for our Trustees’ Reserve because it met our objectives for long-term protection against inflation with an acceptable level of risk to our capital."

Iain Smith, CAF Bank’s relationship director for northern England, said: “Our ESG funds help charities obtain a financial return, while also making a positive difference to society and the wider world.”

He added: “It’s fantastic to see that the funds will be a part of NNPMRT ongoing strategic planning.”