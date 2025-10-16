Finalists revealed for Best of Northumberland Awards
Headline sponsor for this year’s event is Northumberland County Council, while Banks Group is a category sponsor.
The winners will be announced at our glittering awards evening held at Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, near Hexham on Thursday, November 13.
There will be a complimentary drinks reception plus a three course gala dinner, followed by our charity raffle in aid of Aphasia Support then the awards celebrations.
Tickets are now on sale here: https://www.nationalworldevents.com/nba-2025/
Closing date for ticket sales is Monday, October 27.
2025 Finalists
Environmental Champion Award
Viveca Biomed Ltd
Westgate Laboratories
Lifetime Achievement Award
Alan Moody, Moody Logistics and Storage
Forster Burt, Cowpen Quay Community Association
Fundraiser of the Year Award
Jon Moore & Nicola Moore, JJs Innowalk Fundraiser
Stephen John Ward, MIND Active (Charity)
Child of Courage Award
Evie Campbell
Mya-Ela Bradford
Unsung Hero Award
Elaine McKay, Young Lives V Cancer
Debra Jerdan, Berwick Youth Project
Margaret Shaw, Private Individual
Rachel Martin, Allendale Sports Club
Sporting Achievement Award
Blyth Kick Boxing Team
Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club
Millie Breese
Community Champion/Group of the Year Award
Alnwick Allstars Community Singing Group
Berwick and District Cancer Support Group
Cowpen Quay Community Association
North East Sight Matters
Mortal Foods Ensemble Young Company
The Hextol Foundation
Business in the Community Award
Bolam Group
JAG ART 82
Neil Wilkinson
New Business of the Year Award
Bea Burridge, CUB Play Cafe
Northumberland Dog Hotel, Rachel Walton
Rachel Young, Well You
Tweed Connections, CIC
Food & Drink Business of the Year
The Beresford Arms
The Black Swan Inn, Seahouses
The Horseshoes Inn, Rennington
The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman’s Rest
The Star Inn, Harbottle, Near Rothbury
Wilmer and Ellie Carcamo
Tourism Business of the Year
Berwick Boat Trips
Close House Golf Club
Northumbrian Leisure Ltd
Spectrum Holidays
Small Business of the Year (up to 50 employees)
Healthline Commercials
Northumberland Dog Hotel, Rachel Walton
Moody Logistics and Storage
My Pet HQ Limited
Talentheads
The Beresford Arms
The Spicy Brain Collective
Employer of the Year
Bolam Group
MIND Active