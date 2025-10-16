Finalists revealed for Best of Northumberland Awards

The Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald, Berwick Advertiser and News Post Leader are delighted to reveal the finalists at our Best of Northumberland Awards.

Headline sponsor for this year’s event is Northumberland County Council, while Banks Group is a category sponsor.

The winners will be announced at our glittering awards evening held at Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, near Hexham on Thursday, November 13.

There will be a complimentary drinks reception plus a three course gala dinner, followed by our charity raffle in aid of Aphasia Support then the awards celebrations.

Winners at the 2024 Best of Northumberland Awards.

Tickets are now on sale here: https://www.nationalworldevents.com/nba-2025/

Closing date for ticket sales is Monday, October 27.

2025 Finalists

Environmental Champion Award

Viveca Biomed Ltd

Westgate Laboratories

Lifetime Achievement Award

Alan Moody, Moody Logistics and Storage

Forster Burt, Cowpen Quay Community Association

Fundraiser of the Year Award

Jon Moore & Nicola Moore, JJs Innowalk Fundraiser

Stephen John Ward, MIND Active (Charity)

Child of Courage Award

Evie Campbell

Mya-Ela Bradford

Unsung Hero Award

Elaine McKay, Young Lives V Cancer

Debra Jerdan, Berwick Youth Project

Margaret Shaw, Private Individual

Rachel Martin, Allendale Sports Club

Sporting Achievement Award

Blyth Kick Boxing Team

Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club

Millie Breese

Community Champion/Group of the Year Award

Alnwick Allstars Community Singing Group

Berwick and District Cancer Support Group

Cowpen Quay Community Association

North East Sight Matters

Mortal Foods Ensemble Young Company

The Hextol Foundation

Business in the Community Award

Bolam Group

JAG ART 82

Neil Wilkinson

New Business of the Year Award

Bea Burridge, CUB Play Cafe

Northumberland Dog Hotel, Rachel Walton

Rachel Young, Well You

Tweed Connections, CIC

Food & Drink Business of the Year

The Beresford Arms

The Black Swan Inn, Seahouses

The Horseshoes Inn, Rennington

The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman’s Rest

The Star Inn, Harbottle, Near Rothbury

Wilmer and Ellie Carcamo

Tourism Business of the Year

Berwick Boat Trips

Close House Golf Club

Northumbrian Leisure Ltd

Spectrum Holidays

Small Business of the Year (up to 50 employees)

Healthline Commercials

Northumberland Dog Hotel, Rachel Walton

Moody Logistics and Storage

My Pet HQ Limited

Talentheads

The Beresford Arms

The Spicy Brain Collective

Employer of the Year

Bolam Group

MIND Active