The advert was filmed in the countryside close to the Sycamore Gap over the course of seven days and airs today (Thursday) on www.longestadvertever.com.

The advert has been created to celebrate Fentimans botanical brewing process, which takes at least seven days to complete – a slow process which is essential to creating a depth of flavour.

Within the continuous seven day footage, Fentimans’ master brewer oversees the brewing process and patiently wait for the liquid to develop to his satisfaction.

A still from the Fentimans advert.

During that time, he attempts to keep himself entertained by partaking in various activities, from mastering the art of juggling and plate spinning, to trialling yoga and learning to speak Bulgarian.

Jayne Andrews, marketing director at Hexham-based Fentimans, said: “We’re proud of our North East heritage so when it came to deciding where to film the world’s longest advert, the Northumberland countryside was a no-brainer.”

“What better way to bring our slow process to life, than to set it up for seven days for the world to see in the place we originated.”

As part of the campaign, Fentimans are also running a competition to give viewers the chance to win prizes by spotting surprises that take place throughout the advert. Prizes include a four day trip for two to the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in New York, tickets to Kew The Music festival, dining vouchers for London’s Sky Garden and Fortnum & Mason picnic hampers.