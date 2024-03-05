Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Douglas of Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours was thrilled to receive gold in the Experience of the Year category at the North East England Tourism Awards

He said: “This accolade stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of our staff who have worked tirelessly to create exceptional experiences for our visitors.

“Each member of our staff has played a crucial role in delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests, and this recognition is a reflection of their dedication and passion.”

Andrew added: “Living and working in such a remarkable place is a privilege, and we consider ourselves fortunate to call Northumberland our home.

"With its breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality, Northumberland truly is a wonderland waiting to be explored. It is our passion and pleasure to showcase the beauty and charm of our beloved county to visitors from near and far.

“One of the crown jewels of Northumberland is the awe-inspiring Farne Islands, renowned for being one of the best places, if not the best, to witness thousands of seabirds during the breeding season. As custodians of this natural treasure, it is our pleasure and responsibility to share its wonders with everyone who crosses our path.”

He continued: “To our loyal customers and partners, we owe a debt of gratitude for their continued support and encouragement. It is thanks to their unwavering loyalty that we are able to continue doing what we love every day.

“As we celebrate this momentous achievement, we are more determined than ever to continue showcasing the magic of Northumberland to the world. With passion, dedication, and a deep love for our county, we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience the wonders of Northumberland for themselves.

“The Farne Islands, with their breathtaking beauty and remarkable wildlife, are just one of the many treasures waiting to be discovered in Northumberland. We are honoured to play a part in sharing its wonders with the world and invite everyone to come and experience the magic of Serenity.