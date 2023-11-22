A team of creators is hoping to attract groups of friends, families and work colleagues to try the immersive escape room games that have been set-up at premises in Morpeth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Escape Rooms opened in Oldgate earlier in the autumn to add to the Pirate Escape Rooms already in place at Whitley Bay.

In colourful and eye-catching themed areas, participants will have 60 minutes in which to solve the challenges and puzzles set to a storyline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a family business – the team is made up of Angela and Paul Simms, Daniel and Waiyee Simms, Robert and Edwina Simms, and Andrew Simms.

Northumberland Escape Rooms opened in Oldgate earlier in the autumn.

Angela said: “Morpeth is a lovely area and we’ve been looking to set-up escape rooms here, especially as we knew we would be bringing something new and unique to the town, for some time.

“The Covid-19 restrictions and damage to our Whitley Bay premises caused by Storm Arwen set things back, and when things settled down enough to go ahead with our plans we still needed an accommodating landlord as our games require a lot of space.

“But we got there in the end and we’re pleased with the premises in Oldgate. We’re raising awareness that we’re here and the feedback has been positive so far, and the number of bookings has increased in the last few weeks as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the moment, Northumberland Escape Rooms is open during the daytime and in the evenings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and during the evenings on the other four days of the week.

With the festive period fast approaching, gift vouchers are available.

One of the games that people can play in Morpeth is called The Matter of the Hatter where participants are tasked to ‘enter Wonderland and retrieve the Mad Hatter’s Hat’.

The other is The Stolen Magic where participants are tasked to recover some dark magic that has been stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela added: “You and your team-mates will find yourselves in a series of spaces with lots of decorations and you will have 60 minutes in which to complete the challenges and puzzles that follow a storyline.

“It’s very interactive and it’s all about communicating with each other and using your observational skills in order to ‘escape’.”