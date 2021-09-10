Face to face events return for small businesses with free digital event at Alnwick Garden

The Alnwick Garden.

The week will focus on helping businesses understand how to create engaging content, utilising social media and implementing and adopting and tracking successful digital marketing strategies.

From Monday, September 13, businesses can sign up to the programme of events held by local support programme Business Northumberland.

Across the week Business Northumberland will hold daily workshops, online.

The week, branded Digital Disruption, promises to give businesses the tools to get noticed online, increase traffic, conversions and ultimately revenue for the businesses.

The programme will culminate in a grand event at The Alnwick Garden on September 17 with a panel of guest speakers and the ability to network and meet other like-minded businesses.

Delegates can expect to hear from local entrepreneurs who have utilised social media to propel their business to success and how they value the importance of strong content to ensure they retain and engage customers beyond their products and services.

Guest speakers include Ian McAllister, head of marketing and communications at Alnwick Garden to talk about how they have “disrupted” their social media campaigns through the use of video marketing and TikTok as well as guest speakers including, Catherine Johns, CEO of Kielder Observatory and Ruth McGivern, Social Media and Marketing Assistant with Jordan McCabe CEO of Aztec Diamond Equestrian joining the guest panel.

Business will enjoy a hands-on, fully funded interactive day concluded with a discussion panel to allow the delegates a unique opportunity to exchange and engage with field experts, offering advice and experience to delegates.

John Hildreth, head of economic growth at Advance Northumberland, said: “We are excited to be hosting this unique event which will be the programmes first face-to-face event in 18 months.

"After moving delivery of the programme online so quickly due to the pandemic, I know the team and businesses alike will be keen to engage, learn and network in a face-to-face environment.”

To register please got to: www.businessnorthumberland.co.uk or contact the Business Northumberland team at [email protected]