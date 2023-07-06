Beachcomber Amusement Centre in Eyemouth is on the market with Christie & Co for £925,000.

The venue, which has been operating since the early 1970s, enjoys stunning views over the harbour and beachfront and features a range of activity areas, including a gaming centre with an adults-only area, a mini bowling alley and a café area.

The current owner, selling to focus on their other business interests, commented: “The sale is something we have been contemplating for a few years and we feel that the time is now right to sell.”

Beachcomber Amusement Centre in Eyemouth.

Mark Lavery, associate director at Christie & Co, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to take over a fully operational amusement arcade with high profit margins, in a popular tourist destination.

"The business is unopposed and located in an area which benefits from both Scottish and English school holiday seasons, increasing trade in the peak tourist summer months.”