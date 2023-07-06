News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Eyemouth amusement centre up for sale with £925,000 asking price

An amusement arcade in a Berwickshire coastal town has been put up for sale.
By Ian Smith
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 13:42 BST

Beachcomber Amusement Centre in Eyemouth is on the market with Christie & Co for £925,000.

The venue, which has been operating since the early 1970s, enjoys stunning views over the harbour and beachfront and features a range of activity areas, including a gaming centre with an adults-only area, a mini bowling alley and a café area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The current owner, selling to focus on their other business interests, commented: “The sale is something we have been contemplating for a few years and we feel that the time is now right to sell.”

Beachcomber Amusement Centre in Eyemouth.Beachcomber Amusement Centre in Eyemouth.
Beachcomber Amusement Centre in Eyemouth.
Most Popular

Mark Lavery, associate director at Christie & Co, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to take over a fully operational amusement arcade with high profit margins, in a popular tourist destination.

"The business is unopposed and located in an area which benefits from both Scottish and English school holiday seasons, increasing trade in the peak tourist summer months.”

The first floor mini-bowling alley.The first floor mini-bowling alley.
The first floor mini-bowling alley.
Related topics:EyemouthBerwickshire