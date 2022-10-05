Business Northumberland has organised the free event on Thursday, October 20 to help small to medium sized businesses get online to promote growth.

The world of social media is constantly evolving. And 2022 has brought on more change than usual.

Brands are building huge followings on TikTok. Other networks are adding TikTok's features and changing to its algorithm. Just keeping up with it all feels like a full-time job.

The Alnwick Garden.

This one-day, hands-on event promises to help businesses make sense of it all and unlock their potential.

Content Unlocked aims to give businesses a unique, enjoyable, and interactive insight to content creation, social media platforms and how it can benefit their business, no matter what industry.

Radio presenter Justin Lockwood will invite the owners of Novo Cabelo, Squelch Wellies & Kaima Cosmetics for a Q&A to talk about their journeys and how they have harnessed the power of social media to catapult their business in front of an audience of millions.

It will be followed by workshops to help businesses understand the different platforms, get inspiration for content and most importantly build confidence on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will provide networking opportunities.

Delegates can utilise the event to further develop their business relationships with networking opportunities throughout the day, as well as enjoying the beautiful grounds and refreshments.