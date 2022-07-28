Expansion plans for Berwickshire hotel revealed

The Black Bull Hotel in Black Bull Street, Duns. Picture from Google.

The plans from Berwick-upon-Tweed-based Amawell Leisure Limited include a ground floor extension and the installation of a veranda roof on the first floor at the Black Bull Hotel in Black Bull Street, Duns.

The pub is an important building within Duns as it is the main frontage facing on to Black Bull Street, which holds the most architectural merit.

It is a C-Listed building which is within the town’s Conservation Area. It dates back to the early 19th Century and was originally known as the Black Bull Inn in 1824.

Proposals include replacing the existing windows in the dining area with French doors to provide access to a new timber veranda, opening the entrance to the bar areas to form a more welcoming entry point and to provide a direct access from the street to the watering hole’s beer garden.

A heritage statement, submitted with the application from Duns-based Richard Amos Ltd, says: “The Black Bull Hotel is a dominating structure on quite a narrow street, with the main frontage sitting directly on the street.

“The proposed changes have been developed with a view of improving the current layout to make it more spacious, functional and attractive to both locals and visitors.

“The Black Bull Hotel currently has compact bars and dinning areas on the ground floor and small bedrooms on the upper floor.

“The proposed changes will improve the functionality of the ground floor, increasing bar and restaurant areas and concentrating the toilet facilities to a single area.

“The changes will not detract from the architectural features present within the building and will contribute positively to the building.”