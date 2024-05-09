An ARC Construction visualisation. Image: Jamie Renton.

A booming Berwickshire construction company aims to build on recent success with an expansion bid.

ARC Construction is a business formed over 11 years by partners in life and business Alex and Victoria Renton, who were both born and bred in Duns.

This family-run endeavour started off as a joinery and carpentry business, and has organically blossomed into a multi-trade firm.

Employing qualified local tradesmen and training apprentices in their desired skill set, it now has 11 staff members – consisting of joiners, plumbers, an electrician and four apprentices.

The company’s current workspace at The Crescent in Duns is now deemed no longer fit for purpose due to an increased workload.

Now an application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the erection of a new workshop and storage compound on land east of the Farne Salmon and Trout Factory Industrial Estate in Duns.

The compound would also incorporate a meeting room, reception, welfare and office space.

A statement submitted with the application says: “Our current workspace is no longer big enough for the type of work we do. Storage being a big problem but also office space, meeting room, welfare and toilets being something that we need as a basic amenity.

“This new workshop would double our workshop and storage, triple our office space and give us a hub for customers and employees to drop in.