Former dental nurse hoping for sweet taste of success with new deli and bakery
A dental nurse who lost her job during the pandemic has reinvented herself as a deli owner.
Hannah Maughan moved to Amble shortly after getting married but after losing her job, decided to explore other ways of making a living.
After brainstorming ideas she came up with a plan to open The Puffin, a cafe, deli and shop which offers a range of sweet and savoury goods such as stotties, cakes, and brownies.
Hannah also sells a range of other items such as gifts, trinkets, dried goods and European snacks.
She said: “Amble and the community have been very supportive and hopefully sales should get better with the weather.
"Good feedback and a good experience should hopefully finesse that.”
The Puffin is situated at 2 Leazes St and is open Thursday to Saturday, from 10am until 6pm and Sundays between 10am and 5pm.