Former dental nurse hoping for sweet taste of success with new deli and bakery

Owner of The Puffin, Hannah Maughan.

Hannah Maughan moved to Amble shortly after getting married but after losing her job, decided to explore other ways of making a living.

After brainstorming ideas she came up with a plan to open The Puffin, a cafe, deli and shop which offers a range of sweet and savoury goods such as stotties, cakes, and brownies.

Hannah also sells a range of other items such as gifts, trinkets, dried goods and European snacks.

She said: “Amble and the community have been very supportive and hopefully sales should get better with the weather.

"Good feedback and a good experience should hopefully finesse that.”

The Puffin is situated at 2 Leazes St and is open Thursday to Saturday, from 10am until 6pm and Sundays between 10am and 5pm.