Evri extends Post Office partnership to Alnwick, Morpeth and Stocksfield

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 16:07 BST
Parcel delivery company Evri has added three more Post Office branches to its drop-off network in Northumberland.

Alnwick, Morpeth and Stocksfield extend the company’s parcelshop and locker locations in the area to 25.

Evri is also urging Northumberland consumers that are planning to send Christmas gifts domestically not to leave it to the last minute – with the final cut-off point for next-day parcels to be dropped off at a ParcelShop by 11am on December 21.

By the end of October, the business will have more than 16,800 locations nationwide to send, collect or return parcels.

Evri has added Post Office branches in Alnwick, Morpeth and Stocksfield to its drop-off network in Northumberland.

This follows Evri’s announcement in November last year that it was partnering with Post Office for consumers to send Evri parcels at the counter of more than 2,000 Post Office branches nationwide.

By the end of October, and in preparation for the festive season, the number of Post Office branches that accept Evri parcels will total more than 3,200 across the UK.

