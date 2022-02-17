Events to help rural businesses in Northumberland grow

Coun Jeff Watson, chairman of Advance Northumberland.

The ‘Grow your Rural Business’ events will enable participants to find out from specialist advisors what funding and support is available to them.

The Rural Business Growth Service can help growth plans and guide businesses towards appropriate sources of finance, and enable expansion and diversifying for the future.

The project has already awarded more than £1million to date and still has just under £1million available for rural businesses.

It will assist over 300 businesses on their growth journey by 2023. Micro, small or medium sized business based in the rural areas of Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside may be able to access this support.

The events are taking place at Wansbeck Workspace, Rotary Parkway, Ashington, on Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 17 between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Coun Jeff Watson, chairman of Advance Northumberland, said: “We are encouraging Northumberland-based businesses to take up the rural growth support available and I strongly recommend registering for the events.

“They provide a great opportunity to get a feel for the valuable funding support on offer, as well as to meet face-to-face with business advisors who can explain more about the programme and how it can help you to grow your business.”