The report, commissioned as part of Advance Northumberland’s business support scheme Accelerate Ashington, has involved consultancy Urban Foresight examining the health of the online presence of the town’s businesses and residents.

The consultancy is now looking for feedback on its initial report through a series of workshops held at Wansbeck Workspace on March 5 at noon, March 6 at 5pm, and March 7 at noon.

The report’s findings will be presented and then discussed with attendees.

People can go along to the events and give feedback on the report. (Photo by Google)

Andrew Plant, Accelerate Ashington Programme Manager said: “The goal of this report is to develop a comprehensive understanding of the digital health of Ashington town centre and investigate appropriate methods for supporting the use of digital tools for the businesses and residents.

“This digital health report is coupled with the upcoming infrastructure developments proposed across the town, the new Northumberland line, a motivated and active community and town council, and new houses able to access faster and more stable internet connection.”

Paul Cowie, Principal Consultant from Urban Foresight said; “The workshop events provide a chance for all businesses, residents, and key stakeholders from across the area to hear more about the current digital baseline position as well as and have their say on the future of digital tools and technologies and highlight barriers to engaging.

“I would encourage anyone looking to get involved to register for the workshops to provide feedback and have their say.”