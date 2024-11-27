The Black Bull in Etal has reopened with a new tenant and chef, promising ‘lots of exciting changes’ including a new and improved menu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for being the only thatched roof pub in Northumberland, owners Ford and Etal Estates have been on the lookout since March for new management to take over from the Cheviot Brewery team.

New tenant, Mauricio Teles will be running and managing the pub and is looking forward to welcoming customers over the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Bull’s new man in charge comes from the Portuguese island of Madeira and first came to Northumberland to work as a chef, in The Oaks in Alnwick, 32 years ago. He has worked in the catering and hospitality industry ever since and has also run his own pub before.

The Black Bull at Etal.

He said: “The first time I came to Etal and saw The Black Bull I fell completely in love.

“The countryside here is so beautiful and I want to create a pub that is comfortable and friendly for locals and visitors alike.

"I am really looking forward to opening a new business with a new team that will thrive for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mauricio will be in charge of the cooking and is very excited about the new menu, aspects of which will change daily: “At lunchtime we will be offering lighter options, with a few daily specials for people who want a little more.

“In the evenings there will be an a-la-carte menu with plenty of traditional dishes, plus vegetarian and vegan options and on Sundays we will be offering a carvery.”

Taking note that the Black Bull in Etal has a reputation for being dog-friendly, the new tenant is keen to maintain this tradition, adding: “Dogs will be welcome in the bar area and the lounge and meals can be served in both these areas.

“This is another new beginning for me, I love new challenges and I love this pub and this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love meeting new people and look forward to welcoming everyone into The Black Bull.”

The kitchen has been refurbished, and while work is being completed, Mauricio is offering soup and sandwiches until 4pm. The full new menu will then become available from December 6.