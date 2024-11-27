Etal pub reopens under new management 'with lots of exciting changes' in time for the festive season
Known for being the only thatched roof pub in Northumberland, owners Ford and Etal Estates have been on the lookout since March for new management to take over from the Cheviot Brewery team.
New tenant, Mauricio Teles will be running and managing the pub and is looking forward to welcoming customers over the festive season.
The Black Bull’s new man in charge comes from the Portuguese island of Madeira and first came to Northumberland to work as a chef, in The Oaks in Alnwick, 32 years ago. He has worked in the catering and hospitality industry ever since and has also run his own pub before.
He said: “The first time I came to Etal and saw The Black Bull I fell completely in love.
“The countryside here is so beautiful and I want to create a pub that is comfortable and friendly for locals and visitors alike.
"I am really looking forward to opening a new business with a new team that will thrive for years to come.”
Mauricio will be in charge of the cooking and is very excited about the new menu, aspects of which will change daily: “At lunchtime we will be offering lighter options, with a few daily specials for people who want a little more.
“In the evenings there will be an a-la-carte menu with plenty of traditional dishes, plus vegetarian and vegan options and on Sundays we will be offering a carvery.”
Taking note that the Black Bull in Etal has a reputation for being dog-friendly, the new tenant is keen to maintain this tradition, adding: “Dogs will be welcome in the bar area and the lounge and meals can be served in both these areas.
“This is another new beginning for me, I love new challenges and I love this pub and this area.
"I love meeting new people and look forward to welcoming everyone into The Black Bull.”
The kitchen has been refurbished, and while work is being completed, Mauricio is offering soup and sandwiches until 4pm. The full new menu will then become available from December 6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.