The airfield, near Felton, is currently used for refuelling by UK Coastguard helicopters and Ministry of Defence (MoD) aircraft.

But Northumberland County Council claims it does not have the required planning permission for use by emergency and military aircraft

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this is disputed by Eshott Airfield which now plans to appeal the decision.

The airfield is used by the Coastguard. Picture: Andy Cowan

The airfield’s current planning permission states that: ‘With the exception of landings/take-offs only by military aircraft, emergency services aircraft and/or aircraft in an emergency situations, the airfield shall not be used other than by gliders, microlights, helicopters and propeller driven aircraft. No such individual aircraft shall exceed 5,700 kilograms in weight.’

Director Richard Pike said: “We will be appealing the decision with the Planning Inspectorate on the grounds that despite the very clear public interest, our current planning wording gives us appropriate permission to allow emergency service and military aircraft to land for any reason as they are exempt from the 5,700kg weight limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are confident in our success in an appeal process and in the meantime will continue to support public and defence services if and when they need us.”

Mr Pike continued: “After several years of backwards and forward on this issue, Northumberland County Council were adamant that our wording did not allow the use of the site by emergency and military aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refuelling in progress. Picture: Andy Cowan

"The council forced us to submit a variation of condition application which was submitted in August 2022, and was acknowledged by them in writing. Since then, we have heard nothing until today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eshott is occasionally used by training aircraft from RAF Spadeadam in Cumbria.

The nearest alternative airfield for emergency aircraft is at Newcastle Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a complete lack of understanding in how much of a strategic asset Eshott Airfield is within the county,” said Mr Pike.

Military aircraft also use the airfield. Picture: Andy Cowan

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We find ourselves in a situation where Northumberland County Council are going against the requirements of the Ministry of Defence who have told them that the facility we offer here is ‘vital’.

"We have proved our value working with the Coastguard in time saved during coastal searches with our rotors running refuelling capability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Newcastle Airport doesn’t offer rota running refuelling and it’s far busier with the likes of Ryanair, British Airways and others flying in and out.”

He continued: "Whilst the council have said they will allow any aircraft to land in an emergency, they will not allow us to train with crews which is essential for a swift and safe operational response. An aircraft low on fuel returning from an emergency, is not allowed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “The council remains fully supportive for the airfield to be used by military and air-sea rescue aircraft in genuine emergencies.

“However, in ongoing dialogue with the airfield operators we've been clear the site is not currently considered suitable for regular commercial refuelling of heavy aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad