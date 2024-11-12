A popular Alnwick salon has given thanks to its clients after winning a whopping seven National Beauty Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final awards were announced this weekend, recognising talent, dedication and hard work within the beauty industry.

Enhance Beauty Rooms were proud to be recipient in categories such as: Best Workplace Environment of the Year, Top Rated Salon of the Year, Customer Services of the Year as well as achieving first place in the Salon Excellence Award and Best Salon at the Beauty & Skincare Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner, Jane Williams has run the successful salon for 17 years alongside four staff members and says: “It’s a huge morale boost for us all and it’s wonderful to see our hard work paying off.

Owner, Jane Williams and the staff at Enhance Beauty Rooms with their national awards.

"We always want to say a massive thank you to our clients for all of their votes and continued support, it means the world to us.”

The popular salon is open six days a week, located on Bongate Without.

For more information visit: https://www.enhancebeautyrooms.com/services