Enhance Beauty Rooms in Alnwick thank their clients after winning seven national awards
The final awards were announced this weekend, recognising talent, dedication and hard work within the beauty industry.
Enhance Beauty Rooms were proud to be recipient in categories such as: Best Workplace Environment of the Year, Top Rated Salon of the Year, Customer Services of the Year as well as achieving first place in the Salon Excellence Award and Best Salon at the Beauty & Skincare Awards.
Owner, Jane Williams has run the successful salon for 17 years alongside four staff members and says: “It’s a huge morale boost for us all and it’s wonderful to see our hard work paying off.
"We always want to say a massive thank you to our clients for all of their votes and continued support, it means the world to us.”
The popular salon is open six days a week, located on Bongate Without.
For more information visit: https://www.enhancebeautyrooms.com/services
