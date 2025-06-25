A talented local engineering student has secured a competitive apprenticeship with Northumbrian Water.

Sarah Turner, from Whitley Bay, is currently completing her Advanced Manufacturing Engineering qualification at Northumberland Skills’ state-of-the-art campus at the Energy Central Learning Hub at Port of Blyth.

Northumbrian Water’s regional maintenance manager, Gary Ferguson, said: “It is great to have Sarah onboard as part of our apprentice scheme at Northumbrian Water.

"We will continue to build on the skills she has already developed at Northumberland Skills, alongside her hobbies which include the maintenance of her trails bike.

Sarah Turner at Energy Central Learning Hub in Blyth.

“Sarah’s application was of a very high standard.”

In her new role, Sarah will be working alongside experienced technicians to carry out both reactive and planned maintenance.

She’ll gain hands-on experience with motor control centres, programmable logic controllers, instrumentation, telemetry systems and pressure, level and flow monitoring equipment.

As part of her training, Sarah will also learn how to read and fault-find from electrical drawings, identifying and sourcing faulty components.

She’ll work towards a Level 3 Diploma through a modern apprenticeship, with the opportunity to progress to a Higher National Certificate and gain professional registration with the Institute of Engineering Technology.

Sarah, 17, said: “I’ve always wanted to work in engineering, and studying at Northumberland Skills gave me the chance to develop both my technical knowledge and my confidence. I’ve learned so much – from how to use advanced machinery to understanding what it takes to thrive in a real workplace.

“I learn best when I can see and do – and here, you’re not just reading or listening, you’re actually using equipment, following instructions and gaining skills that employers value. It’s made me feel completely prepared for what’s next. And getting the apprenticeship with Northumbrian Water is a dream come true – I’m really proud to be taking this next step in my career.”

Her lecturer, Paul Cottiss, said: “We’re so proud of Sarah. This is exactly what we aim for – combining Sarah’s own hard work and natural talent with our focus on delivering work-ready skills, attitudes and behaviours that employers value. She’s going to be a brilliant addition to the industry.”

The next taster for school leavers looking to pursue a career in engineering is on Saturday, July 5, 10am to 1pm, at the Energy Central Learning Hub. Register at northumberlandskills.eventbrite.com