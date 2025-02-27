Energy Central Campus (ECC) have announced a significant new partnership with JDR Cable Systems.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing skills in the clean energy sector while fostering employment opportunities for the local community.

Provider of subsea technologies and services, JDR brings expertise in the offshore wind industry, bolstered by its new £130 million state-of-the-art subsea cable manufacturing facility, currently under construction in Cambois, near Blyth.

The facility will expand the product offerings of both JDR and TFKable, including high-voltage and extended-length land and inter-array cables.

Once completed, this facility will create 171 local jobs, further strengthening the region’s position as a hub for clean energy development.

Martin Lawlor OBE, chair of ECC, commented: “I am delighted to welcome JDR Cables as a Gold Sponsor of ECC.

"JDR’s knowledge and expertise servicing the global offshore energy industry will play a key role in helping us achieve our mission of developing the clean energy workforce of the future.”

James Young, chief strategy and compliance officer, JDR Cable Systems, added: “At JDR we are proud to support the Energy Central Campus as a Gold Sponsor.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving innovation in the offshore wind industry and investing in the future talented individuals who are vital to the success of the offshore energy industry.

“Our new manufacturing facility in Cambois will not only deliver cutting-edge subsea cable technologies but also create significant local employment opportunities.

“Through our collaboration with ECC, we hope to equip the next generation with the skills needed to thrive in the renewable energy sector, helping to strengthen the UK’s position as a global leader in clean energy.”