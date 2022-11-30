HB Longbone & Son in Walkergate is not closing down, but Bryon and Allison Longbone are giving someone else or a group of people the opportunity to take on a business that they say has “punched above its weight”.

The present owners – the third generation of this family business – are wanting to retire after playing their part in building it up to service customers across the North East of England and the Scottish Borders.

HB Longbone & Son sells a broad range of carpets, rugs, curtains and fabrics, plus a range of soft furnishings that includes bed linen and cushions.

Bryon Longbone pictured outside HB Longbone & Son in Walkergate. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

In addition to the traditional items, the shop also stocks a selection of gifts – some of which are bespoke and unique to the business.

Bryon said: “We must stress that the business is not closing down. It is not insolvent (quite the reverse), it is simply that it’s time for it to move on to new ownership.

“It is a sad day, but we would like the business to continue and to prosper.

“The business has provided a good living for three generations of the Longbone family. It is still profitable, but my wife and I cannot go on for ever and would, therefore, like someone else to take it on – perhaps for another 76 years.

Bryon Longbone ceremoniously snapping his measuring rod on announcing that he wants to retire. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

“The business has punched above its weight. For example, our very extensive curtain offering is popular locally and throughout Northumberland, the Scottish Borders and with many of the town’s tourist population.

“We’ve been very fortunate with the customers and quality of staff that we’ve had over the years and we’ve served generations of customers, so we must have been doing something right.

“Things have obviously evolved massively since the start of the business and thankfully we have come through the impacts of recessions and other major national and world events such as Covid over the last couple of years.

“We have moved with the times into the internet age, but kept the personal touch that is vitally important.”