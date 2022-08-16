Employment fair to be held in Morpeth
Job seekers in Morpeth have the opportunity to benefit from an employment fair next week.
The fair will be held in Morpeth Town Hall, Market Place, on Wednesday, August 24 from 10am to 1pm.
Partnership Lead from Northumberland CVA, Caroline Rogan said: “A range of local employers with current jobs on offer will be there plus apprenticeship and training courses.
"Employers range from Northumberland County Council, health, hospitality, school support services and care work.
Most Popular
-
1
New gin trail launched with 43 stop off points in Blyth, Seaton Delaval, Whitley Bay, Tynemouth and North Shields
-
2
Councillor urges public 'not to worry' about proposed Britishvolt factory in Cambois, and insists construction is on schedule
-
3
New dog walking business created in Ancroft
-
4
Glendale Engineering expansion plan approved
-
5
Cramlington firm driving down average age of its drivers with fast-track training
"No appointment needed just drop in between 10am – 1pm.”
Staff from the weekly Employment Hub run by Bridge partner, Community Action Northumberland, will be on hand to offer support with applications on the day.
Caroline added: “Bridge Northumberland’s weekly Morpeth Employment Hub operates on a drop-in basis at the County Blind Association, Staithes Lane, from 9.30am – 2.30pm.
"Providing support tailored to the individual’s needs, clients are offered; access to the internet to carry out job search activities, one to one support with IT skills, planning job seeking activities, and addressing any underlying health and social welfare issues that may limit their ability to seek work.
"The service also arranges group sessions on issues such as writing CVs and application letters, preparing for interviews, managing finances and staying healthy on a low income.”
The Bridge Northumberland programme, which is free to participants, offers one-to-one support on mental and physical wellbeing, finances, digital skills, volunteering, basic English and maths through to training and employment.
Any person who is unemployed, living in Northumberland and aged 16 up to retirement is eligible.
People can refer themselves by calling 01670 858688, visit www.bridgenorthumberland.org.uk or by dropping into an Employment Hub to sign up.