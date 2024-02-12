Emmersons Solicitors recognised at inaugural National Family Law Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The firm, which has offices in Sunderland and Newcastle, were announced as Family Law Firm of the Year- Regional and highly commended in the Boutique Firm of the Year category at the British Family Law Awards.

The awards ceremony took place for the first time at the Harbour House Hotel in the historic city of Bristol and was hosted by former BBC News anchor turned family mediator Joanna Gosling. The awards, which were launched by leading online news publication Today’s Family Lawyer, was attended by hundreds of Family solicitors, mediators, barristers, legal suppliers and practitioners.

Firms are encouraged to submit entries detailing their approach to clients, people, technology, process, professional development and technical excellence. Submissions are then scrutinised by an independent and expert judging panel. The judges commented that Emmersons had “care and compassion for its clients” and are “clearly a very active firm with focus on legal expertise, community and its staff”.

Jacqueline Emmerson, Director and head of Family Law at Emmersons commented: “On behalf of our whole team we are thrilled to have won in one category and to have been highly commended in a second.

“Applying for such awards means that you have something to offer, something that makes you stand out as a law firm. I was able to concentrate on how we go above and beyond for clients who are often experiencing the most difficult time of their lives. We don’t just offer advice but also emotional support and workable solutions.”

Established by Jacqueline in 1998, Emmersons supports hundreds of clients every year through Divorce, and specialise in Collaborative Style Family Law, Expat Divorce, Child Arrangements and Same Sex Divorce.

David Opie, Managing Editor at Today’s Family Lawyer added, “Given the scrutiny of the judging process, winning one of these prestigious awards can be regarded a badge of honour; an expression of excellence; something that fellow practitioners and consumers alike can identify with.

“It’s been a privilege to preside over this event which recognises the incredible work of practitioners who provide so many people, often at difficult times of life, with access to justice.”