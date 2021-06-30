Elton John tickets go on general sale today - here's how much they cost

Elton John will perform at the Stadium of Light. Photo Credit_ Rocket Entertainment - Ben Gibson

Last week, the club hinted that the Tiny Dancer singer would perform by tweeting an image of his logo before announcing that he will take to the stage on June 19, 2022 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Set to be the singer songwriter’s final ever tour, the Sunderland date will be one of five UK stadium dates on a tour across the UK, Europe and North America which kicks off on May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt. As such, the Sunderland date will be the final time to ever see him on tour in the North East

Tickets will go on sale for the UK dates on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, priced between £49.50 and £162. For tickets closest to the stage, tickets start from £170 and go up to £355.

Announcing the final dates of his tour on social media, Elton John said: “Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.

“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends Down Under, we’ll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town.”

The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd in September 2018, but was halted due to the pandemic. The critically-acclaimed show takes the audience on a magical journey through his 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue including, Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer and Philadelphia Freedom.

The news has been hailed as a great coup for the city and the stadium, which hasn’t staged a gig since The Spice Girls in 2019.

﻿Sharon Appleby, chief executive at Sunderland BID, said: “The news that a performer of the calibre of Elton John is bringing large music events back to the Stadium of Light is absolutely fantastic news for the city.

“It shows that the stadium is being recognised as a brilliant venue not just locally, but nationally and internationally. It’s not just good news for music fans but also for businesses across Sunderland as we now have more hotels, more restaurants and more bars than previously, which means that people attending the concert don’t have to stay out of the area and can enjoy everything that we have to offer – which will provide a huge boost to the local economy.

“An announcement like this brings with it so many benefits – let’s hope it’s the first of many.”

Ticket details

Public on-sales begin Wednesday, June 30 at 10am for UK Dates. Tickets available from Ticketmaster, AXS, Alt Tickets and Gigantic.