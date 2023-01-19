Karbon Homes has partnered with telecare equipment supplier Legrand Care to trial ‘Infinity Grouped Living’ at its Park View scheme in Lynemouth, a digital touch screen system designed to offer customers improved connection and help reduce isolation.

Kelly Taylor, assistant director of housing at Karbon Homes, said: “We were keen to explore different smart-living technologies that provide a helping hand and give residents access to the support they need to feel safe and happy in their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working with the ‘Infinity Grouped Living’ system has been a fantastic opportunity to test what new technology in our customers' homes could look like.

Residents from Park View being shown the system by a representative from Legrand Care.

"We’ve made sure our Park View residents have remained at the heart of the trial and their ongoing feedback throughout will really help us to understand the impact that going digital can make.”

A personal alarm and response service provides a link from a resident’s home to a 24-hour response centre, allowing them to call for help in an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial is providing residents, whose alarm and response service previously used a conventional analogue system with a pullcord, with a digital telecare connection that provides a faster response time and enables multiple calls to be made at once, to trained operators who can arrange the right help and support.

Legrand Care managing director, Chris Donnelly, added: “We are delighted to work with Karbon Homes on this. It was imperative to work with an organisation that was forward-thinking and could see the real benefits of digital connectivity for their residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sultan Khan from PPP Taking Care with Park View resident Vicky Kinghorn and Tony Jeavons, Karbon Homes Supported Housing Alarms and Telecare Coordinator.

As well as the alarm and response element, the system offers additional functionality to help residents stay connected and enhance the scheme’s security. This includes video door entry, flat-to-flat video calling and video call functionality for contacting the on-site scheme coordinator.

Advertisement Hide Ad