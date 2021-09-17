Ed Sheeran announces Stadium of Light gigs - here's how to get tickets

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has announced he will play the home of the Black Cats for two nights on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022 – which will be a Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Kicking off in April next year, the tour will see Ed play shows across the UK, Ireland, Central Europe and Scandinavia.

On the 2022 tour, fans will get to see Ed perform tracks from his upcoming album, +-=÷x, live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

The ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see Ed return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking Divide Tour, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour ever by the time of its completion.

Ed’s highly anticipated new album will be released on 29 October through Asylum/Atlantic.

Later today, Sheeran is set to replace himself at No.1 in the UK’s Official Singles Chart following the release of his new single – Shivers – a track that Ed performed for the first time at last weekends’ MTV VMA’s.

It follows his comeback track, Bad Habits that has so far spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the same chart.

General sale for all dates will start on Saturday 25 September and tickets will be available to purchase at www.edsheeran.com.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.