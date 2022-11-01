After visiting tenants in the new units on the ground floor of Coquet House, the Duchess cut the ribbon and unveiled a commemorative wall plaque.

Maurice Burnett, commissioners’ chairman, said: “It was wonderful to welcome Her Grace to open Coquet House. Northumberland Estate have long connections with Warkworth Harbour and Coquet Island.

"Completion of this building is a great achievement for the whole team after years of planning. Finally, we have a modern, user-friendly building, fit for the demands of a 21st century harbour.

Coquet House was opened by the Duchess of Northumberland. Picture: Anna Williams

“I would like to thank staff for all their time, hard work and perseverance and welcome harbour users, whether regulars or visitors, to come and see this wonderful building.”

Coquet House is home to the harbour master and administrative staff and has a large multi-purpose community room.

The tenants in the retail units downstairs, helping to generate income, are: Bayside Hairdressing, Matt Robson Artwork, The Window Dresser, Salt & Co silversmith.

On the first floor the RSPB has a new office for its Coquet Island team.

The building was constructed by Amble based DP Builders.