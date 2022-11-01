Duchess opens new harbour office on Amble quayside
Warkworth Harbour Commissioners’ new building on Amble quayside has been officially opened by the Duchess of Northumberland.
After visiting tenants in the new units on the ground floor of Coquet House, the Duchess cut the ribbon and unveiled a commemorative wall plaque.
Maurice Burnett, commissioners’ chairman, said: “It was wonderful to welcome Her Grace to open Coquet House. Northumberland Estate have long connections with Warkworth Harbour and Coquet Island.
"Completion of this building is a great achievement for the whole team after years of planning. Finally, we have a modern, user-friendly building, fit for the demands of a 21st century harbour.
Most Popular
“I would like to thank staff for all their time, hard work and perseverance and welcome harbour users, whether regulars or visitors, to come and see this wonderful building.”
Coquet House is home to the harbour master and administrative staff and has a large multi-purpose community room.
The tenants in the retail units downstairs, helping to generate income, are: Bayside Hairdressing, Matt Robson Artwork, The Window Dresser, Salt & Co silversmith.
On the first floor the RSPB has a new office for its Coquet Island team.
The building was constructed by Amble based DP Builders.
The previous harbour office building has now returned to the name of its original purpose – The Old Customs House. In that space Beth Keen and Matt MacDonagh have created a new café for visitors to the Little Shore called the Old Customs House Tearooms. Waggs dog grooming and the Beauty Room also remain with the Old Customs House building.