A cutting-edge technology company has opened a new manufacturing and assembly facility in Blyth.

SuperNode’s new Cable Technology Centre marks its first expansion beyond Dublin.

The firm specialises in superconducting cable systems, providing innovative solutions to current electricity grid challenges.

Chief executive John Fitzgerald said: "Our new Cable Technology Centre is a significant milestone for SuperNode. It will enable the production and subsequent deployment of our first superconducting cables for bulk electricity transmission outside our laboratory in Dublin.”

The opening of SuperNode's new facility in Blyth.

Superconducting cables transform long-distance transmission by reducing costs and infrastructure requirements compared to traditional copper cables, while transferring several times more power.

A prototype cable developed in Dublin will be scaled up at the new facility in Blyth to create larger samples for extensive testing at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

Ronnie Bonnar, chair of ORE Catapult, said, “Expanding the speed, reliability and reach of the grid is one of the biggest technological hurdles that we face both in the UK and globally on our path to a fully decarbonised economy.

"SuperNode’s hugely innovative superconductor technology is at the forefront of the drive to meet this challenge, and the opening of their facility in Blyth is a major step forward.

A plaque was unveiled to mark the occasion.

Having worked closely with SuperNode for their mechanical, electrical and materials testing over recent months, ORE Catapult is looking forward to continuing to support them in their growth in years to come.”

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for Supporting Business and Opportunities at Northumberland County Council, said: "We're delighted to welcome yet another world-class company to Northumberland.

"It's further recognition of the international reputation this area has for cutting-edge technology and renewable energy. It's particularly pleasing to note Blyth was chosen after various other options were explored in the UK and beyond and is a further boost to the county's economy."

Mr Fitzgerald added: “The decision to establish our facility in Blyth aligns with SuperNode's long-term strategy, covering multiple product development stages and demonstration projects with a commercial product ready by the end of the decade.

"I look forward to continued collaboration with our partners and stakeholders in Blyth, driving innovation and advancing superconducting transmission technology, critical to enabling the energy transition to a carbon-free future.”