Drone technology and its potential for use in agriculture is showcased at event in north Northumberland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drone Ag, a leading AgriTech company, recently hosted ‘Drones and Agriculture '23’ at their headquarters in Old Bewick, near Chillingham.
The evolving legislation affecting drone usage in the UK was discussed, while a series of workshops and guest speaker sessions aimed to educate guests on the transformative capabilities of drones.
Drone Ag has rapidly gained prominence for its innovative software platform, Skippy Scout, that automates off-the-shelf drones using advanced AI. It provides low-level imagery and crop health reports within minutes, empowering farmers and agronomists to optimise crop management.
Drone Ag’s founder and CEO, Jack Wrangham, said “I'm very proud of our team for working so hard to make Drones and Agriculture '23 an impressive showcase of the limitless potential that drone technology holds for agriculture.
"It is clear that there is an appetite for agricultural drone usage here in the UK. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to unlock the full potential of drones in agriculture.”
A highlight was a live demonstration of the DJI Agras T10, plant protection spraying drone. Currently these spraying systems are heavily regulated in the UK, meaning their various use cases such as bracken spraying are currently prohibited.
The event concluded with an engaging panel discussion where journalists and attendees posed questions about key topics, including drone-related legislation, innovative drone applications in agriculture, and the advanced technologies already available in the market.