Drone technology and its potential for use in agriculture is showcased at event in north Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drone Ag, a leading AgriTech company, recently hosted ‘Drones and Agriculture '23’ at their headquarters in Old Bewick, near Chillingham.

The evolving legislation affecting drone usage in the UK was discussed, while a series of workshops and guest speaker sessions aimed to educate guests on the transformative capabilities of drones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drone Ag has rapidly gained prominence for its innovative software platform, Skippy Scout, that automates off-the-shelf drones using advanced AI. It provides low-level imagery and crop health reports within minutes, empowering farmers and agronomists to optimise crop management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drone technology is increasingly being used in agriculture.

Drone Ag’s founder and CEO, Jack Wrangham, said “I'm very proud of our team for working so hard to make Drones and Agriculture '23 an impressive showcase of the limitless potential that drone technology holds for agriculture.

"It is clear that there is an appetite for agricultural drone usage here in the UK. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to unlock the full potential of drones in agriculture.”

A highlight was a live demonstration of the DJI Agras T10, plant protection spraying drone. Currently these spraying systems are heavily regulated in the UK, meaning their various use cases such as bracken spraying are currently prohibited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad