Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The firm’s Pulsar gas detector will now be manufactured at its Northumberland headquarters, creating 14 new jobs in the area.

Adam Pope, marketing manager at Dräger’s gas detection section, said: “Dräger is known for its high quality safety technology, and the quality of our products is without doubt due in no small part to the talent and commitment of the manufacturing team here in Blyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year sees Dräger celebrate 60 years of operation in the UK, and we are extremely proud to be able to continue to commit to and invest in our North East based operation in this way.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dräger has moved the gas detector’s production to Blyth. (Photo by Dräger)

The detector can measure accumulation of dangerous gases from up to 200m within two seconds, which helps maintain the safety of industrial environments, such as in the oil and gas industry.