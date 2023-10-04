News you can trust since 1854
Dräger Safety UK moves production of Pulsar gas detectors to Blyth.

Safety equipment manufacturer Dräger Safety UK has moved production of one of its gas safety products to Blyth.
By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
The firm’s Pulsar gas detector will now be manufactured at its Northumberland headquarters, creating 14 new jobs in the area.

Adam Pope, marketing manager at Dräger’s gas detection section, said: “Dräger is known for its high quality safety technology, and the quality of our products is without doubt due in no small part to the talent and commitment of the manufacturing team here in Blyth.

“This year sees Dräger celebrate 60 years of operation in the UK, and we are extremely proud to be able to continue to commit to and invest in our North East based operation in this way.”

Dräger has moved the gas detector’s production to Blyth. (Photo by Dräger)Dräger has moved the gas detector’s production to Blyth. (Photo by Dräger)
Dräger has moved the gas detector’s production to Blyth. (Photo by Dräger)
The detector can measure accumulation of dangerous gases from up to 200m within two seconds, which helps maintain the safety of industrial environments, such as in the oil and gas industry.

Dräger has over 16,000 employees worldwide.

