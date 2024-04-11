Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dräger Group’s board has approved plans to acquire land in the North East for a new UK base and work is underway to develop more detailed plans and to select a suitable location.

The new site is expected to be considerably larger than the company’s existing 36,000sq m Blyth site, home to its UK Safety division. Dräger is a medical and safety technology company and manufactures breathing apparatus and gas detectors in Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blyth base will remain in use for the immediate future and a decision has not yet been made on its long term future. The company intends to retain all of its existing Northumberland staff, which will influence site selection for the headquarters.

The new facility is likely to be close to the firm's existing Blyth operation. (Photo by Dräger)

Malcolm Irving, managing director of Dräger’s safety division UK and Ireland, said: “I am delighted to be able to reaffirm our commitment to the North East.

“The new plans seek to enable the expansion of our operations in line with our anticipated growth projections over the coming years.

“Ensuring that we retain the skills and experience of our exceptionally committed and talented staff, many of whom have worked with Dräger here in Northumberland for many years, was instrumental in our decision to not only remain, but to further invest, in the North East over the coming years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is too early to say if new jobs will be created in the county as a result of the plans, but the project will involve a multi-million pound investment and job creation is possible in the long term.

The company wants to retain its existing staff, many of whom have worked with Dräger in Northumberland for many years. (Photo by Dräger)

The new site will accommodate R&D, manufacturing, sales, service, and support, all with an overarching focus on the company’s sustainability targets.

Stefan Dräger, chairman of the executive board, said: “This decision endorses our confidence in the UK for future business. Our site in the north east of England is an integral part of our global operations function.

“Blyth is a centre of excellence for the production of our breathing apparatus for global demand.