Blagdon Estate, one of the developers behind The Links at South Beach, will present draft proposals for an expansion of the site set to include a hotel, a pub and restaurant, and retail units.

The event will take place on Monday, October 4 between 4pm and 7pm at the unit next to the yet-to-open Co-op at The Links, with an online consultation then opening at elgplanning.co.uk until Friday, October 13.

According to a leaflet advertising the consultation: “The proposals aim to build on the success of the mixed use retail and commercial scheme within phase one, which has recently been completed, and will broaden the range of commercial and leisure facilities available to local residents and visitors to the area.”

The first phase of The Links at South Beach was completed earlier this year. (Photo by David Wood)

The leaflet continued: “Members of the design team will be on hand to answer your questions and provide further information in relation to the proposals.”

The developer says feedback from the consultation will inform an outline planning application for the scheme that has not yet been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

If and when an application is submitted, formal comments on the plans will be able to be submitted to the council as normal.