More than 200 Northumbrian Water volunteers are helping to keep the North East coastline clean and tidy as part of the national Great British Beach Clean.

Teams of employees are joining forces to tackle litter and help protect the region’s beautiful beaches and marine life for the initiative, which is running until Sunday, September 28.

Beach locations include Seahouses, Beadnell, Blyth, North Shields, Tynemouth and Whitley Bay.

Activities will continue throughout the national campaign, organised by the Marine Conservation Society, making it a full three weeks of action from Northumbrian Water.

It is part of the company’s Just an Hour employee volunteering programme, which encourages staff members to give back to their communities in meaningful ways.

Their efforts are being supported by local councils and environmental partners.

Zoe Frogbrook, head of environment and sustainability at Northumbrian Water, said: “It’s incredible to see so many of our people coming together to support this week-long event, or in our case, a three-week-long event.

“We’re always happy to donate our time to protect our local beaches in this way. These clean-ups are about more than just litter picking, they’re part of our wider commitment to supporting communities and protecting the natural environment here in the North East.”

In 2024, Northumbrian Water Group was named the world's most ethical water company for the 13th time and received accreditation for the third time to the Good Business Charter.

The Great British Beach Clean initiative aims to raise awareness of marine pollution and promote healthier seas.