Dovecote Northumberland opens new shop in Alnwick

A successful online fragrance business has moved into Alnwick town centre in something of a reversal of recent retail trends.
By Ian Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
Debs Morton opened Dovecote Northumberland on Fenkle Street on Saturday after trading online for the past four years.

“It was getting a bit too big to be an online-only business,” she revealed.

"It’s grown organically but to move it forward I felt opening a shop was the right way to expand so I teamed up with Julie (from department store Robinson’s).”

Dovecote staff Sophie Trotter and Adela Alderman.Dovecote staff Sophie Trotter and Adela Alderman.
She has taken on the unit formerly occupied by Notes of Northumberland which also has a studio for creating products.

"I like the location of the shop,” said Debs, from Ashington. “It’s in quite a prominent position so hopefully it will be noticed by plenty of people. It’s gone well so far.

"Alnwick was where it all started for me so it seemed the obvious place to open a shop.”

Dovecote Northumberland produce artisan, handmade candles, wax melts, room diffusers and sprays – all geared up to providing people with a way to create a relaxing and calming environment in their home.

All-natural, botanical products are crafted using soy wax and wood wicks.

It all started as a hobby but it was only when friends and family started asking her to make gifts that thoughts turned towards making a business of it.

"I work with a range of hospitality and retailers now,” she added.

Dovecote products are also stocked at numerous shops and outlets and orders can be placed via https://www.dovecotenorthumberland.co.uk/

