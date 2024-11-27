Double award success celebrates Northumbrian Water's impact and legacy at Kielder Waterside

Northumbrian Water and Kielder Waterside received two awards, for leadership and exceptional customer service, at the annual Hoseasons conference.

Northumbrian Water’s head of commercial strategy and transformation, David Hall, was celebrated for his visionary leadership as he was presented with the Hugh Grayson Outstanding Contribution to UK Tourism Award.

The award win comes as Kielder Winter Wonderland also marks its 20th anniversary and honours two decades of commitment from David in growing Kielder Waterside into a leading visitor destination for North East England.

In presenting the award Simon Altham, group chief commercial officer for Hoseasons, said: "David has been extremely influential in developing and implementing the vision for Kielder Waterside within the destination of Kielder Water and Forest Park and Northumberland.”

Peter Pattinson, Customer Experience Manager at Kielder Waterside; Gary Storey, General Manager at Kielder Waterside; Mike Wardley, Marketing Communications Exec at Northumbrian Water; David Hall, Head of Commercial Strategy & Transformation at Northumbrian Water; Gemma Brown, General Manager at Hoseasons; Graham Perry Leisure Strategy & Product Development Manager at Northumbrian Water; and Jack Sayers, Insights & Performance Optimisation Analyst at Northumbrian Water.

David’s passion has resulted in several initiatives being delivered with significant success including Winter Wonderland and Kielder’s unique dark skies offering. Winter Wonderland, now in its 20th year, has welcomed over 360,000 visitors.

David said: “It was a huge surprise to be awarded the outstanding contribution to UK tourism award by Hoseasons.”

“My time in leading the development of Kielder has been the honour of my life and without my amazing team this would never have been possible.”

Northumbrian Water and Kielder Waterside also received the Diamond Award for Exceptional Quality and Outstanding Customer Service for the second year in a row, celebrating the efforts of the whole team in delivering and driving positive customer experiences.

The team were presented with the awards at the annual ceremony which took place in Birmingham.