Dogs charity opens new retail shop in Alnwick

The charity has moved into the former Clarks shoe shop in Bondgate Within.

"We see it as a perfect place to connect with our supporters in Alnwick as well as reaching out to dog lovers who visit the town,” said SHAK founder Stephen Wylie.

"The Alnwick store compliments our existing branches in Amble and Blyth, adding a different edge to charity retailing as it will also include a full range of our brand new merchandise.

SHAK's new charity shop in Alnwick.

“Our retail manager Paul Capstick has worked very hard with his team to get the shop ready to open for the peak holiday time, and whilst it is not quite the finished article,I have to say it looks fantastic.

“As always, we need help, and Paul is looking to recruit volunteers to assist the current team so we can provide our customers with the best shopping experience possible. Anybody looking to join the team can pop in to the store or email [email protected]

“We have always had great support from the people of Alnwick, so we're delighted to bring our retail side home.”

SHAK is not a traditional rehoming centre but is always on the lookout for suitable people to take on its dogs to make their lives more fulfilling.