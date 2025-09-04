Dobbies’ Ponteland store seeking a Santa to provide some festive cheer
From welcoming children (and dogs) to Dobbies’ North Pole adventure-themed Grotto at the store to hosting Santa’s Breakfast in the restaurant, the recruit will be at the heart of spreading festive cheer.
The successful applicant will undergo a training programme through Dobbies’ Santa School.
Dobbies’ events programme manager, Ayesha Nickson, said: “Christmas is always a magical time at Dobbies and we are looking forward to creating memorable visits for all the all the family this year with the help of our new Christmas team at the Ponteland store.
“We are encouraging anyone that loves the festive season to apply, no matter how much experience they have. Our training programme ensures that everyone will be feeling confident to create unforgettable moments at the store.”
To apply, go to https://careers.dobbies.com