The successful applicant will undergo a training programme through Dobbies’ Santa School.

Dobbies’ Ponteland store is on the hunt for a Santa to bring smiles to the faces of customers in the run-up to Christmas 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From welcoming children (and dogs) to Dobbies’ North Pole adventure-themed Grotto at the store to hosting Santa’s Breakfast in the restaurant, the recruit will be at the heart of spreading festive cheer.

The successful applicant will undergo a training programme through Dobbies’ Santa School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbies’ events programme manager, Ayesha Nickson, said: “Christmas is always a magical time at Dobbies and we are looking forward to creating memorable visits for all the all the family this year with the help of our new Christmas team at the Ponteland store.

“We are encouraging anyone that loves the festive season to apply, no matter how much experience they have. Our training programme ensures that everyone will be feeling confident to create unforgettable moments at the store.”

To apply, go to https://careers.dobbies.com