Disney On Ice is skating to the North East

As soon as tickets went on pre-sale for this year’s ice spectacular at the Utilita Arena Newcastle, sales went into overdrive, selling out 50% of available tickets within the first week, with families eager to book their seats for the new ice show coming to Tyneside from December 9-12.

To meet demand, the show has now added an extra Newcastle date of December 8.

The new production, Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero, features more than 50 Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy and more in scenes from Moana, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Rapunzel and Frozen.

Frozen

Ailsa Oliver, General Manager of the Utilita Arena Newcastle, said: “Disney On Ice is a hugely popular attraction here in Newcastle and always attracts very healthy audience numbers, but this year’s show has been particularly quick off the blocks sales-wise.

“We’ve checked our records, and Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero is the quickest selling show since Disney On Ice presents Frozen in 2015, which ended up completely selling out.

“Tickets have only been on sale for a few weeks and we have already sold over 70% of available seats. Due to public demand we are now adding an additional performance on Wednesday 8 December at 6.30 pm with tickets on sale from 9am on 6 September."

Tickets, priced from £18, are on sale now from www.utilitaarena.co.uk or www.disneyonice.com/en-gb

Moana