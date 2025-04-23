Disability support staff members celebrate over 20 years at Northern Counties School

By Ava Hartington
Contributor
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 09:53 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 10:32 BST
Six members of staff at Northern Counties school in Jesmond are celebrating over 20 years working at the specialist education provider.

Northern Counties, part of the Percy Hedley Foundation, provides education and support to pupils aged 3 to 19 with a range of disabilities.

Among the longstanding members of staff is Carol Rawlinson, a teacher at Northern Counties who has been with the school for almost 23 years, including before it was merged with the Percy Hedley Foundation in October 2005.

Reflecting on her time at Northern Counties, Carol said:

Northern Counties staff

“There’s a vibe at Northern Counties that gets under your skin.

"There’s always been a huge family atmosphere between both staff and pupils.”

Another established member of the team is Mandy Davison, a higher-level special support assistant.

“The kids just make everything worth it”, Mandy said.

“I met a pupil on my first day and saw her through all of her care right up to supported living. It is the most special job.”

Martin Lonergan, headteacher at Northern Counties said:

People in education and care are very special people. I really value all six of these longstanding team members.

“Every day they bring the spirit of the Percy Hedley Foundation into school and make such a difference.”

The staff members celebrating over 20 years in post are:

  • Carol Rawlinson – Teacher
  • Gill Brown – Senior Administration Assistant
  • Abi Cowie – Assistant Headteacher
  • Joanne Collins – Teacher
  • Mandy Davison – Higher Level Special Support Assistant
  • Rachel Taylor – Special Support Assistant
