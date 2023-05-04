News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
12 minutes ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
2 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
5 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
7 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
7 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed

Digital methodology helps embankment safety project near Morpeth Railway Station

ARQ has received a helping hand to efficiently implement a complex overhead line electrification scheme that formed part of a £13.2million programme by Network Rail to stabilise a railway embankment on the East Coast Main Line near Morpeth Railway Station.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th May 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:18 BST

The digital progressive assurance and evidence capture solution eviFile enabled ARQ’s multi-skilled team – including construction managers, supervisors and engineers – to have immediate oversight of all elements of the electrification works.

The weakened embankment had come as a result of ground movements, requiring trains to traverse at reduced speeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Works involved installing precast piled foundations deep into the ground and replacing outdated headspan-based support systems with an adjustable portal conversion design.

Works have been carried out to stabilise a railway embankment.Works have been carried out to stabilise a railway embankment.
Works have been carried out to stabilise a railway embankment.
Most Popular

Each step in the process is subject to a quality inspection, requiring sign-off prior to the next one starting. Traditionally, contractors accumulate large volumes of paperwork documenting these processes so the deployment of the digital methodology was welcomed.

Vinny O’Halloran, operations director from ARQ, said: “The platform is the perfect solution for our one-team approach and our focus on implementing multi-faceted projects right first time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our entire team were able to use eviFile, whether on-site with the mobile app or using the web interface in the head office, replacing time-consuming paperwork.”

Luke Allen, eviFile’s managing director, added: “ARQ was able to easily document all installation and commissioning information requirements, while gaining real-time progress insights.

“Efficiencies gained helped to demonstrate value for money on these essential works to keep the embankment safe and provided the necessary project assurance data required by Network Rail.”

Related topics:Network Rail