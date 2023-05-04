The digital progressive assurance and evidence capture solution eviFile enabled ARQ’s multi-skilled team – including construction managers, supervisors and engineers – to have immediate oversight of all elements of the electrification works.

The weakened embankment had come as a result of ground movements, requiring trains to traverse at reduced speeds.

Works involved installing precast piled foundations deep into the ground and replacing outdated headspan-based support systems with an adjustable portal conversion design.

Works have been carried out to stabilise a railway embankment.

Each step in the process is subject to a quality inspection, requiring sign-off prior to the next one starting. Traditionally, contractors accumulate large volumes of paperwork documenting these processes so the deployment of the digital methodology was welcomed.

Vinny O’Halloran, operations director from ARQ, said: “The platform is the perfect solution for our one-team approach and our focus on implementing multi-faceted projects right first time.

“Our entire team were able to use eviFile, whether on-site with the mobile app or using the web interface in the head office, replacing time-consuming paperwork.”

Luke Allen, eviFile’s managing director, added: “ARQ was able to easily document all installation and commissioning information requirements, while gaining real-time progress insights.