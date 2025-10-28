A project to help Ashington businesses embrace digital technology has been hailed a success.

The Accelerate Ashington programme has delivered 73 digital transformation projects that have helped businesses strengthen their online presence and increase customer engagement.

The programme has delivered 24 website design and development projects, 44 digital marketing campaigns, and five digital audits.

It also provided start up business and enterprise support via workshops both online and in person offering advice on organisational planning, finance and business planning and marketing and sales.

Programme manager Andrew Plant said: “Accelerate Ashington has been a fantastic engaging journey. Seeing the positive impact on local businesses has truly demonstrated the value of focused digital support. This programme leaves a legacy of innovation, growth, and digital confidence in our community.”

Local businesses have also shared their experiences.

Fay Nyberg of Inspired Product Design said: “We needed to create a unique idea and build a customer base. The support from Accelerate Ashington gave us the tools and confidence to do that.”

Chris Nelson of Custom Oil Drums added: “The programme helped us raise brand awareness and reach customers who wouldn’t have found us before. It’s made a huge difference to how we present our business.”

Staff at Nurtch Coffee House commented: “Before joining Accelerate Ashington, creating a website felt impossible — it was a barrier to growth. Now we have a platform that truly reflects who we are and what we bring to our community.”

To learn more, contact [email protected]

Accelerate Ashington was delivered by Northumberland County Council and funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity fund with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.