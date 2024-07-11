Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction has begun on a new housing development in Northumberland, which will see 25 homes made available for rent below market value.

Housing association Thirteen and Newcastle contractor Sendrig Construction have begun work on the development, located on Norham Road at the former site of St Aidan’s RC Voluntary Aided First School.

The 25 properties will be a mix of two-bed and three-bed homes for affordable rent and are designed to create a cul-de-sac setting.

To reduce the environmental impact of the development, all properties will be of timber frame construction and feature solar panels and car charging ports, with heating and hot water delivered by air source heat pumps.

Sendrig and Thirteen bosses at the site in Ashington. (Photo by Sendrig Construction)

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of next year. The project is worth almost £4.5m.

Sendrig’s managing director, Michael Lee, said: “This is a progressive project that prioritises environmental efficiency and at the same time supports the community.

“Its focus is very much on reducing carbon footprint by using modern methods of construction to create sustainable dwellings, homes that will be affordable to run thanks to the air source heat pumps we are installing and the solar roof panels.

“The homes are also well located for local amenities and each will have a garden, making them popular for families with children.

The plot was formerly the site of St Aidan’s RC First School. (Photo by Sendrig Construction)

“Construction is moving ahead to programme and we have already formed a very good working relationship with Thirteen.

“I am personally delighted that our biggest project to date is also one of the greenest affordable housing schemes in recent times.”

Paul Tate, Thirteen’s project manager, added: “The St Aidan’s development is an outstanding scheme and we are excited to be working alongside Sendrig and partners to deliver it.

“The sustainable timber frame design will enable faster construction, environmental efficiency and a lower carbon footprint

“With homes being solar ready, customers will be able to benefit from savings on their energy bills from day one, which is a priority for us here at Thirteen in our commitment to making homes affordable.”

Sendrig acquired the site in 2020 and agreed terms with Thirteen at the end of 2023 to enter into a joint venture partnership for the development. Planning consent for the scheme was granted in 2021.