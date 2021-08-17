Developers set out plans to build hundreds of homes in North East

A CGI of Miller Homes' new Longridge Farm development in Bedlington.

Miller Homes is aiming to build more than 400 new homes in the North East, with an additional 300 in Tees Valley.

Among six new developments planned this year is one in Blyth.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, said: “We pride ourselves on the quality of our homes and the desirable locations in which we build them, so are pleased to be bringing more and more great places to live in the region each year.”

Interest from house hunters has remained high since the market reopened following the first national lockdown and the announcement of the Stamp Duty holiday.

Mr Arkle added: “The last year has seen many people rethink what they want and need from their home.

"As can be expected people are generally looking for more space for home working and easy access to a great outdoor space.

"While our developments remain open for socially distanced appointments, more people have been happy to engage with us online via virtual appointments, while they have been using their time over lockdown to plan their next move.

“Our planned investment in the region won’t stop there, we will continue this trend into 2022 as we’re already forecasting to build almost 1,000 homes next year, growing this year’s number by a further 38 per cent and continuing to create local jobs and career progression opportunities for our people.”

As well as launching new sites, a number of developments are expected to complete this year including Broadoaks in Bedlington and Barley Meadows in Cramlington.