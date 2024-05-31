Developer seeks planning permission for 160 new homes in Cramlington
Bellway is seeking to build the properties at a site in Cramlington, which forms part of the Arcot housing estate.
The phased project involving multiple developers, located off the Fisher Lane roundabout, received outline planning consent in 2016 and a number of properties from previous phases are already built and inhabited.
This proposal includes 34 two bedroom homes, 55 three bedroom homes, 63 four bedroom homes, and eight five bedroom homes.
24 properties will meet the definition of ‘affordable’, with 15 available for affordable rent and nine for sale at a discount from market value.
According to Bellway’s design documents, the proposal will be a “considerate and exciting scheme” that “promotes pedestrian connectivity through the site” and “provides a generous amount of open space.”
The plans also include 167 street trees and 77 trees planted in the site’s green space.
The developer’s planning statement said: “The proposed house types and materials have been chosen and designed to complement the character of the local area and adhere to the design principles as established within the outline approval.”
It added: “Regard has been had to the context of the site and the proposals have sought to deliver primarily two storey homes throughout the site to reflect the predominant scale of development in Cramlington.”
The document concluded: “It is submitted that the proposals are compliant with the outline planning permission. We therefore respectfully request the application be determined positively.”
