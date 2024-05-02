Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Margaret Pickard – formerly Errington, from the Fulwell area of Sunderland – had no idea her family could trace its roots back for centuries.

But, while shielding at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, her son Steve started researching the family tree.

And his research revealed that not only have Erringtons lived in Northumberland since before the Norman Conquest in 1066, an historic building linked to the family still survives.

Margaret, seated, with son Steve and daughter-in-law Julie at The Blackbird in Ponteland.

Now a multi award-winning pub, The Blackbird in Ponteland stands on the exact site where Henry III of England and Alexander of Scotland signed a peace treaty in the 13th Century.

Peace was not to last, however, and a century later the building and much of the village was ruined by an army of Scots retreating north from battle.

It remained almost derelict until, in 1597, Mark Errington – one of 84-year-old Margaret’s ancestors – rebuilt the Old Castle as a manor house and lived the life of a country gentleman.

Little is known of him other than that he had 16 children, but the Manor remained in the family for 200 years before later becoming an eating house and, in the last century, licensed as ‘The Blackbird Inn’.

The early publicans allowed the ancient remains of the castle to rot away. However, in 1935, Robert Deuchar Ltd carried out extensive restoration work, preserving the ancient tower, Tudor fireplace and many other features, which can be seen today.

And when Steve contacted its current owner, the Northumberland Pub Company, staff made sure Maragret and the family received a right royal welcome.

Steve said: “It was so emotional for mam. They looked after us beautifully and they showed us where our ancestor’s memory is preserved on a plaque.

“We’ve always been interested in history as a family – but when you can place your own family members at the heart of it all, it just makes it really come alive.”