Three buildings at the port’s South Harbour Terminal will be removed to make way for the planned Energy Central Learning Hub.

The facility will deliver STEM education and vocational training once complete and is being built by Energy Central, a strategic partnership between Northumberland County Council, Port of Blyth, and other organisations.

Martin Lawlor, Port of Blyth chief executive and Energy Central director, said: “The expansion of dedicated clean energy learning facilities can ensure local schools and residents have the skills to capitalise on the growth of the offshore wind industry.

An artist impression of the Energy Central Learning Hub. Construction will begin once demolition work is complete.

“The new facility will create a highly visible and easily accessible hub for learners and businesses alike.

“Local businesses will be very hands-on when the campus is up and running and we plan to have several vocational options available to people wanting to engage in apprenticeships or retrain in the clean energy industry.”

Northumberland County Council say that soft demolition techniques will be used to minimise disruption, and that nearby businesses will open as usual.

Eileen Cartie, councillor for Wensleydale Ward, Blyth, said: “The facility will be a fantastic addition to Blyth and bring real opportunities for local people to gain the skills needed to land a job in the clean energy sector.”

The facility is part of the £70m Energising Blyth regeneration project, which aims to create up to 7,500 jobs.

Council deputy leader and North of Tyne cabinet member for clean energy and connectivity Richard Wearmouth said: “The ambition for Energy Central Campus has always been to bring more clean energy skills and jobs to Blyth and the wider region and we are thrilled that work is beginning.

“The green revolution is a huge opportunity for the North of Tyne region and the Energy Central Learning Hub is a huge step in ensuring that our communities have access to the industry responsive skills needed to secure the new jobs of the future.”