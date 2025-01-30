Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application seeking approval to demolish part of the former Hardy’s factory site in Alnwick has been lodged.

It is proposed to partially demolish buildings, including the shop, at the site on Willowburn Trading Estate close to the Premier Inn.

The scheme is being prepared by local businessman Mick Thorburn of AA Construction Utilities ahead of a redevelopment plan for the site.

A planning statement on the applicant’s behalf states: “This application is for the demolition of the former shopfront unit and a series of outbuildings arranged around the periphery of the main factory site.

Hardy's former location in Alnwick.

"The demolition is phase one of proposals to redevelop the site which will be submitted under separate applications as the proposals progress.”

The application document adds: “Much of the building/outbuildings are derelict, and need to be demolished to allow for future development of the site. Site clearance is required.

"Following the proposed demolition these areas will be cleared. Rubble will be removed from site by a licensed waste carrier.”

The document also indicates the work would be carried out in October.

Hardy’s, a renowned fishing tackle and gear brand, relocated to a new unit on the Lionheart Enterprise Park in 2023. It also opened a store and museum on Bondgate Within in 2021.

Parent company Pure Fishing is a leading global provider of fishing tackle, lures, rods and reels with a portfolio of brands, including Hardy.

The office team for Pure Fishing is now located in the Northumberland Business Park in Cramlington, close to their distribution centre.