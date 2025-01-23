Planning permission to knock down the 1871 North Shields site was approved in December 2023, despite concerns from councillors and locals that the replacement may cause an increase in crime rates.
Demolition begins on a North Shields pub to make way for a petrol station despite concerns
By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 10:56 GMT
The former Redburn Pub in Percy Main has been bulldozed in preparation to be replaced with a 24-hour petrol station.
