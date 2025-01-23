The pub has existed in Percy Main since 1971. (Credit: Mike Adie - Urbex Drone View)The pub has existed in Percy Main since 1971. (Credit: Mike Adie - Urbex Drone View)
Demolition begins on a North Shields pub to make way for a petrol station despite concerns

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 10:56 GMT
The former Redburn Pub in Percy Main has been bulldozed in preparation to be replaced with a 24-hour petrol station.

Planning permission to knock down the 1871 North Shields site was approved in December 2023, despite concerns from councillors and locals that the replacement may cause an increase in crime rates.

There were over 160 objectors to the decision. (Credit: Mike Adie - Urbex Drone View) Photo: Mike Adie

The building operated as a vicarage until 1955 and served the community as a pub from 1958. (Credit: Mike Adie - Urbex Drone View)

The building operated as a vicarage until 1955 and served the community as a pub from 1958. (Credit: Mike Adie - Urbex Drone View) Photo: Mike Adie

Many see the building as a historic site. (Credit: Mike Adie - Urbex Drone View) Photo: Mike Adie

