Deadline approaching for Northumberland businesses to apply for Queen's Awards

Sterling Pharma Solutions scientists in the labs at Sterling's Dudley UK facility.

As no less than ten winners from the region celebrate their success this year, the Lord-Lieutenants of Durham, Northumberland and Tyne and Wear are looking for more companies to apply for 2022.

Sue Winfield, the Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, said: “Despite an incredibly difficult year for everyone, the vast majority of businesses in Durham, Northumberland and Tyne and Wear have continued to provide vital services and jobs – and they deserve recognition.

“Winners can fly the Queen’s Awards Flag and use the award to demonstrate the quality of their services or products and their commitment to corporate and social responsibility, helping them to stand out against the competition.

"We would encourage all businesses to have a look at the awards process and have a go – it could make a huge difference.”

The deadline for submissions is noon on September 8.

For more visit www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise

One previous winner is Sterling Pharma Solutions, based in Dudley, Northumberland.

Kevin Cook, CEO, said: “We were honoured to receive the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2019 for international trade due to our 'outstanding' growth in overseas sales.

"This is a great accolade for the business and our hardworking employees.

"Since then, we have doubled in size as a business; introducing two new facilities, one in the UK and one in the US.